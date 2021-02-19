A shot in the arm: Coosa Valley center delivers more than 5,000 vaccines

SYLACAUGA — In the last seven weeks, Coosa Valley Medical Center has provided Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to more than 5,000 of those eligible in the CVMC service area. CVMC turned their lobby at the main entrance into a vaccine clinic.
The Pfizer vaccine requires extremely cold temperatures for storage.
"The CVMC vaccination team has worked tirelessly to do our part in tamping down this pandemic," said Amy Price, CNO/COO at CVMC. "Our pharmacy team had the foresight to invest in a freezer capable of storing the vaccine at the ultra-cold temperatures required.”
People came days before to get a ticket with the appointment date and time to return and get their vaccinations. The necessary paperwork was taken care of at that time so when they arrived for their vaccinations most simply checked in and shortly after received their vaccination. Once vaccinated, people had to wait 15 minutes to ensure there were no reactions to the injection.
CVMC has now been able to vaccinate their healthcare team and local school systems while continuing to vaccinate their community at large. CVMC will continue to post updates regarding their COVID-19 Vaccine distribution plan on their social media platforms as well as their website.
“We would especially like to thank Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and the Alabama Department of Public Health for steadily providing vaccine supply to CVMC," said Glenn C. Sisk, President & CEO at CVMC. "This has afforded us the opportunity to aggressively extend both initial vaccines along with boosters to our greater community. I would also like to recognize the CVMC team for creating a very efficient and clinically sound process that we hope meets, if not exceeds, the expectations of those we are fortunate to serve.”