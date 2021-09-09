A second felony murder arrest made in death of Talladega woman

A Sycamore resident has been charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of a Talladega woman in June.
Aaron Austin Turner, 20, turned himself in to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. Bond in the case was set at $50,000 by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff.
Turner’s is the second felony murder arrest stemming from the death of Barbara Ann Harmon, 18, on June 14 on Alpine-Winterboro Road. Tubbs said the evidence tended to show that Harmon was killed during a botched robbery.
Deputies and Winterboro Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after midnight, initially thinking they were responding to a single-vehicle traffic accident. Harmon had been a passenger in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was found off the roadway; she was found outside the vehicle, unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
The shot that took Harmon’s life appears to have come from outside the vehicle she was in, and also damaged the vinyl siding and an exterior wall of a house on the next block. According to an incident and offense report filed with the county, the house was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.
Logan Andrew Liner, 19, was arrested in August, following a brief standoff with law enforcement at a residence in Sylacauga. He was initially charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree, but those charges were later changed to felony murder.
Dea’Ja Lynn Campbell, 20, who lives at the same address as Liner, was also arrested for hindering prosecution after she was located in Dothan by U.S. Marshalls.
Liner and Campbell were also both charged with sale or possession of a short barrelled rifle or shotgun shortly after Harmon’s death. Those charges remain pending.
It was not clear what relation, if any, any of the suspects had to Harmon at the time she was killed.
Harmon is survived by two young sons as well as her grandparents, parents, two sisters and numerous other relatives and friends. According to her obituary, she confessed her Christian faith at a young age.