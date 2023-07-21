A Really Frustrating Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum

Candidates for mayor, city school board and City Council in Talladega will have an opportunity to make their case to potential voters at a forum at the historic Ritz Theater on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Every candidate whose name will appear on a ballot next month is invited to participate.
The forum will be divided into three sections, with the candidates for school board up first, followed by the candidates for mayor and then the candidates for City Council. Questions will be submitted by members of the public to The Daily Home before the event begins. Each candidate will have a limited amount of time to respond to each question.
The candidates will be asked to limit their responses as best they can to the questions asked. Unfortunately, time does not allow for a debate format.
Please address questions to the candidates for a specific office, not to an individual candidate, and please keep in mind that the candidates will have a limited amount of time to respond.
Questions should be submitted to newsdailyhome@gmail.com, and should be sent in by close of business Friday, August 11. Questions may also be sent by mail to 598 Fort Lashley Avenue, Talladega, AL 35160, by the same deadline.
Candidates who wish to confirm (or decline) their participation in the forum who have not yet been contacted may also reach out to the same email given above for questions.
The Daily Home is also in the process of compiling a list of questions to be sent to each candidate, with their responses given in the print edition of the paper sometime prior to the general election next month.
For voters who are unable to attend the forum in person, the event will be livestreamed on The Daily Home’s Facebook page.
Talladega residents will be electing a figurehead mayor as well as all five members of the council and all five school board members. Incumbent Mayor Timothy Ragland and incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson are not seeking reelection, and school board members Jake Montgomery and Chuck Roberts (representing Wards 3 and 4, respectively) are unopposed.
Every other race consists of an incumbent and at least one, or in some cases two, challengers. Like in most municipalities of Talladega’s size in Alabama, all of these elections are non-partisan.
The candidates for mayor include former Constable Vann Caldwell, former Mayor Jerry Cooper, former Talladega College SGA President Ashton Hall and Michael R. Martin. Steve Dickerson and Erica P. Graham are vying to succeed Patterson.
Incumbent Ward 2 Councilwoman Vickey Robinson-Hall is being challenged by Tonta Draper, and incumbent Ward 3 Councilman Joe Power will be facing against Hugh Sims.
In Ward 4, Betty Spratlin is being challenged by Terry McKee, and in Ward 5 incumbent Trae Williams is up against both former FCI Warden Martha Jordan and former Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams.
In the Ward 1 BoE race, incumbent Sandra Beavers is being challenged by Dixie Bonner and Duane Player, and Ward 2 Board member Allison Edwards is being challenged by Kelly Adams.
The Ward 5 school board race is between incumbent James Braswell and attorney Megan Carpenter.
Voting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22, with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If one candidate in a particular race fails to win a majority of the votes cast, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The newly elected officials will be sworn in in November.