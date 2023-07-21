 Skip to main content
A Really Frustrating Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum

Candidates for mayor, city school board and City Council in Talladega will have an opportunity to make their case to potential voters at a forum at the historic Ritz Theater on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Every candidate whose name will appear on a ballot next month is invited to participate.

The forum will be divided into three sections, with the candidates for school board up first, followed by the candidates for mayor and then the candidates for City Council. Questions will be submitted by members of the public to The Daily Home before the event begins. Each candidate will have a limited amount of time to respond to each question. 