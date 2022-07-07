A pair of vehicle break-ins net Ray-Ban sunglasses, a baby seat, a lamp and various other items

Talladega Police are investigating break-ins of two vehicles parked in front of the Holiday Inn Express on Haynes Street late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, both vehicles were parked near the entrance to the parking lot.
The first of the two vehicles broken into was a 2009 Lexus LS460. The vehicle had the rear driver’s side window smashed out. Items reported stolen from inside the vehicle included Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid cards, a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, a baby seat valued at $100 and the keys to the vehicle itself, which the owner reported leaving inside the vehicle.
The second incident involved a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee that was parked in the same area of the parking lot as the Lexus. In this case, a passenger side window was smashed out, and a $20 lamp and about $5 in cash were reported stolen.
Given that both vehicles were broken into around the same time and in the same part of the parking lot, investigators believe the two break-ins probably involved the same suspects.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip at www.talladega.com.