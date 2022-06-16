A pair of catalytic converters stolen, and the window of the theft on one is about six months

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the theft of at least two catalytic converters, according to incident and offense reports.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the first was reported stolen on the 1000 block of Bullocks Ferry Road in Alpine between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. June 10. The victim reported trying to start his 2005 Mercury Mountaineer on June 10, heard an extremely loud noise, and then noticed that the converter had been cut off the bottom of the vehicle.
The second theft was reported June 14, but could have happened as early as New Year’s Day, according to Jones.
In this case, the converter was cut off the bottom of a 2019 Thor Outlaw Motorhome that had been kept in a storage unit on Renfroe Road.
Both converters are valued at about $600.
As of Wednesday, Jones said, there were no witnesses or suspects in either case.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also post anonymous tips on the sheriff’s website or with the mobile app.