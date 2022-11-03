 Skip to main content
A mural for Childersburg: 'People stop to tell me it looks beautiful'

CHILDERSBURG — An artist with deep roots in the Childersburg community is giving back in a unique fashion.

If you have driven through downtown Childersburg in the last several weeks, most likely you have seen Jan Schablow Roberts painting a mural on the retaining wall in front of the Rainwater Museum. Except for a couple of rain days, she has been out there daily, and the feedback she has gotten so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

