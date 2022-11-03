A mural for Childersburg: 'People stop to tell me it looks beautiful'

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
CHILDERSBURG — An artist with deep roots in the Childersburg community is giving back in a unique fashion.
If you have driven through downtown Childersburg in the last several weeks, most likely you have seen Jan Schablow Roberts painting a mural on the retaining wall in front of the Rainwater Museum. Except for a couple of rain days, she has been out there daily, and the feedback she has gotten so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
“There haven’t been any wrecks yet,” she said. “And I have had people stop and tell me it looks beautiful. I’m just tickled to death to have this opportunity to give back to my city, my community, and to be able to give something with longevity, something that will be here for a while.”
Roberts said she was born in Wisconsin, but moved to Childersburg when she was in first grade, while her father worked for Kimberly-Clark.
“There were five of us,” she said. “The youngest two weren’t in school yet, but me and the two oldest just kind of stair-stepped up through elementary school and high school growing up.”
She graduated from Childersburg High School in 1976, then went to study art at the University of Montevallo.
“My dad was an engineer,” she said. “When I went off to study painting, drawing and print-making, he just kind of sighed.”
After college, she got married and moved to Texas for a while.
“The economy was not great in Alabama at the time, but Texas still had the oil boom going on, so we ended up in Houston for a few years,” she said.
It was there that she got a break as a working artist.
“I was working as a receptionist in the ad department of a family-owned specialty store, sort of like a Neiman-Marcus,” she said. “They were setting up a new display of Italian themed merchandise, and they told me they were looking for someone that could do marbleizing. I went home that night, read everything I could find about marbleizing, and did some samples that night. They looked good.”
And, she got good feedback on the display as well.
By 1984, she was back in Alabama, working with both retail stores and interior designers for private home projects as well. She designed columns for the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover when it was just opening, and was able to meet a lot of decorators and designers there.
“I always want to be able to do something different for my clients,” she said. “I get an idea of what they want, and then work on the scale and the details. It’s interesting, and I never have to worry about doing the same project twice.”
The mural actually involves several new challenges for her.
“I’ve done some outdoor projects before, usually involving staining cedar structures that people don’t want to wait to age naturally. But this is easily the largest outdoor project I’ve ever done. I’ve done murals before, too, in bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms, but this is the biggest mural I’ve ever taken on as well.”
This is not the first time that Childersburg has commissioned a mural on this location. But the old mural had stood for many years and had seen better days. The paint had long since faded and was beginning to peel off.
“It just looked bad,” she said.
The council had wanted to have the wall repainted for years, she said.
“Somebody suggested me. I don’t do Facebook myself, but someone contacted my brother on Facebook, and he contacted me," she said.
She gave a presentation, put in a bid, and it was awarded.
“It’ll be different from the old one,” she said. “There are certain things the council wanted in there, like the Coosa Indians and Hernando DeSoto. And I can add in some other local landmarks, like Majestic Caverns, the (Kymulga) Grist Mill, the covered bridge and some other local artifacts and items. For a lot of it, I’m working off pictures of paintings in city hall.”
The mural will also include a sunset along the Coosa River and, of course, a welcome message and the city’s logo.
“And there will be a transition in there, too, because you have to remember that most people looking at this are going to be driving by. You don’t want to cause any accidents,” she said.
The only other directive she got from the city, she said, was that it needed to be finished by Thanksgiving. Which does not look like it will be a problem.
“I’ve only had two days where I couldn’t work because of rain, and that’s really unusual for this time of year,” she said. “So thank you for that,” she added, looking up.