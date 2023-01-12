A lot of rainfall, but local damage minimal Thursday

Talladega County got a good soak Thursday afternoon but managed to escape much in the way of serious damage as a storm system churned in from the southwest.
Before the brunt of the storm hit, Talladega and Sylacauga City Schools and Talladega County Schools all announced that they would be closing early, to allow students to get home safely.
When it was all over, Talladega County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director LeighAnn Butler said she had received scattered reports of downed trees but no widespread flooding.
“There are trees down in the Renfroe area, and in Cedar Creek and Oak Grove in the south end of the county, but that’s about it,” she said.
Alabama Power reported two outages each in Childersburg and Oak Grove and three in Alpine, but no widespread outages.
Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative reported a total of three outages in Talladega, including two in Lincoln.