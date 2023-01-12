 Skip to main content
A lot of rainfall, but local damage minimal Thursday

1-13 forecast
National Weather Service

Talladega County got a good soak Thursday afternoon but managed to escape much in the way of serious damage as a storm system churned in from the southwest.

Before the brunt of the storm hit, Talladega and Sylacauga City Schools and Talladega County Schools all announced that they would be closing early, to allow students to get home safely.