A Korean War veteran with Talladega roots gets a monument to his life and service

A Korean War veteran with roots in Talladega at long last has a monument to his life and service to his country.
The monument resides at his family plot in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Basil Addison Williams was born in Clay County and grew up in Talladega. When he was 17 years old in 1949, with his mother’s permission, he volunteered for the U.S. Army.
The following year, he was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, fighting near the Chongchon River in North Korea.
Williams was one of 1,359 American soldiers listed as missing in action between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, 1950. At the time, he was 18 years old.
Williams was officially declared dead Dec. 31, 1953, but his remains have never been found, and until Saturday, there was not a marker for him in the family plot at Oak Hill Cemetery. The Korean War Project and Alabama Gold Star Veterans placed a bronze marker and conducted a full military funeral. His parents, Freeman Doc Williams and Hattie Robinson Williams and siblings Luleen Williams Reeves, Irene Williams Murner, Lucille Williams Poe, Juanita Williams Barnett, Fred Williams and Glover Doc Williams are all deceased, but his surviving nieces and nephews were able to attend. According to Col. Chuck Keith, (US Army-ret), who narrated the event, they had promised their parents that “they would continue their quest for news of their loved one.”
After Ryan Sawyer played “Taps,” a folded flag was presented to niece Peggy Huffstetler “on behalf of the President of the United States, The U.S. Army and a grateful nation.”
The service was performed by the United States Department of Defense Military Honors and Alabama National Guard Honor Team, with the 167th Alabama Infantry Battalion, 200th Regiment Alabama National Guard Garrison Training Center, American Legion Post #17 Riders and all active and retired military members.
Williams was posthumously promoted to the rank of corporal and awarded a Purple Heart. He also earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Marksmanship Badge, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Citation, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal.