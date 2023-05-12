 Skip to main content
‘A Fish Named Dowg’ is Talladega native’s eighth book for young readers

Author, retired educator and Talladega native Fannie Lewis Barnes has just published her eighth book for young readers, “A Fish Named Dowg.”

The book is available through Amazon.com for $12.99 and, like Barnes’ other titles, comes complete with worksheets and skill suggestions for parents and teachers.

Fannie Barnes

Fannie Barnes poses with a copy of her new book. 

