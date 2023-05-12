‘A Fish Named Dowg’ is Talladega native’s eighth book for young readers

Author, retired educator and Talladega native Fannie Lewis Barnes has just published her eighth book for young readers, “A Fish Named Dowg.”
The book is available through Amazon.com for $12.99 and, like Barnes’ other titles, comes complete with worksheets and skill suggestions for parents and teachers.
“A Fish Named Dowg” is described by the author as “fabu-riffic,” a “fun-filled fishy story to provide purposeful, interesting information while assisting children with reading, comprehending and thought provoking skills, as it is discovered how this fish acquired its name.”
That story actually came from Barnes’ real-life family, she explained.
“I have a cousin in Cleveland, Ohio, and he is always talking about his three fish and what they are doing in their tank. His son told him he needed to get a life. He asked me if I thought he needed to get a life, and I said yes.”
He talked a lot about one fish in particular that liked to move things around the tank, jumped up higher than the others at feeding time and once almost bit his finger. That fish was named Dowg.
“He said they were oscar fish, and I looked them up. It turns out, they can actually be taught to do tricks, and they could recognize their owners hand. So I told my cousin he was right about that fish. But he still needed to get a life.”
Barnes spent just about her whole life in Talladega, earning a bachelor’s degree from Talladega College in rehabilitation for the deaf, then a master’s degree from Jacksonville State University in special education and mental exceptionalities as well as a certification in vision from the University of Alabama Birmingham.
She spent her professional career as a special education teacher in the Talladega City School System.
She launched her writing career after retiring to, as she said, “continue (my) love and concern for students and their ability to become loyal learners, ready readers and skilled scholars.”
“A FIsh Named Dowg” is illustrated by Guarav Bhatnagar of Six Figures Illustrations, who she found online. The book, Barnes said “is designed to reinforce reading, motivate the mind, exhibit enjoyment, strengthen skills, promote purpose, challenge change and boost the brain.”
Her motto is “There is a need; you need to read!” and she has a strong belief in “keeping it REAL (Read Enjoy And Learn).”