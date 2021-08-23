A 60-year-old woman ducks, doesn't get hit in house shooting, but her TV does

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence near the intersection of Howard and Tuskegee streets Sunday, according to a report.
Detective Jeremey Faulkner said Monday that the 60-year-old woman who lives in the house said she was watching television in her living room just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday when she heard shots outside and got down on the floor.
She told investigators that she realized later that at least one shot had entered her house and struck her television set. She was not injured, however.
Faulkner said there appears to have been five or six shots fired, possibly from people in two vehicles shooting at each other .9 mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, he added.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.