A 59-year-old is shot, and Talladega County Sherriff's deputies are investigating

Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting incident earlier this month outside Childersburg that left a 59-year-old man with at least one non-fatal gunshot wound.
According to Sgt. Al Crow, the incident took place in a mobile home park on Pecan Road near Childersburg during the day June 12. The eventual victim had gotten into verbal altercations with virtually everyone in the park, and had picked up a wooden pallet, which he used to smash out car windows.
Crow said the victim was on the verge of getting into a physical altercation with a male relative when he was shot. Deputies responding to the call found him laying in his yard.
The victim was taken to the hospital by Childersburg Fire and Rescue and has since been released.
Investigators have identified a female suspect in the case, but as of Monday no arrests had been made. The case remains an active investigation.