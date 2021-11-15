A 4 a.m. trip to the kitchen interrupted by three gunshots

Talladega Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied residence on Ashland Highway early Sunday morning, according to an incident and offense report.
The report said the house was occupied by a 32-year-old man and a 26-year old woman.
According to Captain Jeremy Faulkner, the victims told investigators that they were walking into their kitchen when they heard three gunshots just after 4 a.m. One of the projectiles entered the house through a kitchen window and struck an interior wall.
As of Monday afternoon, it remained unclear how many shooters there might have been or if they were on foot or in a car at the time, he added. The projectile was recovered from inside the home, but no shell casings were found near the scene.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no known witnesses or listed suspects in the case.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
You may also leave an anonymous tip at the city’s website, www.talladega.com.