A 28-year-old woman accused of manslaughter in connection with death of baby

A Talladega woman has been indicted for manslaughter in connection with the death of her 7-month-old child in 2020.
Mekiyia Mesoia Shatika Dowdell, 28, was arrested on a grand jury indictment Friday and posted a $25,0000 bond and was released from jail Saturday.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Dowdell is accused of driving while intoxicated with three of her children in the car with her, including the 7-month-old, on Nov. 14, 2020. She crashed the car on Jackson Trace Road, killing the child.
The crash was investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who determined that Dowdell had a blood alcohol level of 0.09 at the time of the accident. Excessive speed and the fact that the child was not properly restrained inside the car are also alleged contributing factors, Giddens said.
Court records indicate that Dowdell was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence shortly after the accident.
Manslaughter is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.