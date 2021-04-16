A 16-year-old is accused of murdering a 17-year-old

A 17-year-boy is dead and a 16-year-old has been charged with his murder following an incident just outside of Sylacauga on Tuesday night.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, deputies arrested Caleb O’Neal McCain, 16, Thursday night for felony murder, with a bond of $50,000. It was not immediately clear if he had posted bond as of Friday evening.
Tubbs said deputies initially responded to a residence on the 500 block of Marble City Heights Circle on Tuesday at about 10 p.m. The caller said a male subject had been shot.
Deputies found a white male laying on the floor apparently suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds. The subject was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, where he was pronounced dead. Tubbs declined to release the name of the victim because he was still a minor.
Investigators then responded to the scene, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.
“The suspect, McCain, had been in communication with the victim about trading guns with him,” Tubbs said. “In fact, the investigation determined that he had no intention of trading, but intended to rob the victim. The suspect pulled his gun, the victim pulled his and there was an exchange of gunfire between them.”
McCain was not injured in the exchange of gunfire, Tubbs said.
Added Tubbs: “I want to thank all the deputies and investigators for all the hard work they put in. They worked all through Tuesday night and all through Wednesday, and they really did an outstanding job closing this case in a timely manner.”
Although McCain is a minor, he is automatically considered an adult for trial purposes based on the seriousness of the offense he is charged. Under Alabama law, anyone who is older than 16 is automatically certified as an adult if they are charged with murder or a violent crime involving the discharge of a firearm.
The next step for McCain will be a preliminary hearing in district court, where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to be turned over to a grand jury.
The grand jury would then determine whether McCain would be indicted for felony murder, a different charge, or would be no billed.
If he is indicted, the next step would be an arraignment hearing. Even though he is considered an adult for trial purposes, he would still have the option of asking to be tried as a youthful offender. If youthful offender status is granted, he would be tried by a judge rather than by a jury, and if convicted, he would face a maximum of three years in prison, after which his record would be cleared.
In this case, a felony murder charge means McCain is accused of causing his victim’s death while committing another crime, in this case a robbery.
If he is tried and convicted of murder as an adult, he would face 20 to 99 years or life in prison.