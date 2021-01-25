A 14-year-old boy is shot three times in Talladega

A 14-year-old boy was shot three times Monday afternoon in a yard on Roosevelt Street, according to Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby.
The victim was hit twice in the face and once in the leg by a shooter inside a car, Busby said. He was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Specific information on his condition was not available Monday evening, but Busby said he is expected to survive.
Witnesses told Talladega Police that the victim was in his yard with some family members at about 3:10 p.m. Monday when a vehicle rolled up and someone inside opened fire. According to Busby, one of the family members was also armed and returned fire, but had fled the scene by the time police arrived.
As of Monday evening, investigators had not identified any suspects in the shooting and no description of any possible suspects was available. There was also no description of the suspect’s vehicle or information about whether the vehicle had been hit.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous tips can also be posted through the city’s web site at www.talladega.com.