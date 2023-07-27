 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

43-year-old charged with Munford gas station robbery

43-year-old charged with Munford gas station robbery

Rayford Phillips

A Selma man has been arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree by deputies of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

Rayford Craig Phillips, 43, is accused of robbing the Munford Marathon station Tuesday morning at about 9 a.m., according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.