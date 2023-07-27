43-year-old charged with Munford gas station robbery

A Selma man has been arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree by deputies of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Rayford Craig Phillips, 43, is accused of robbing the Munford Marathon station Tuesday morning at about 9 a.m., according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Tubbs said Phillips allegedly used a handgun to rob the till of an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing in a dark colored SUV. The cashier was not injured in the robbery, Tubbs said.
The suspect was gone when deputies first arrived, but the robbery was caught on video and sent out to Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama shortly afterward.
“We had an anonymous tip within the hour,” Tubbs said.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, the case was handled by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task force and the police departments in Munford, Lincoln and Anniston.
Phillips was taken into custody in Anniston about 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
He is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a half million dollar bond.
Tubbs said he believed Phillips was attending an in-patient drug rehabilitation program in Talladega that he either left or escaped from.
Phillips has numerous prior felony convictions dating back to the early 2000s, including at least eight counts of burglary and at least two other armed robberies.
Conviction for armed robbery with a firearm carries a sentence of 20 to 99 years or life in prison.