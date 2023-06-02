4-H one-day ‘camps’ for kids being offered

The 4-H Club is once again offering a series of day camps for children this summer at the Talladega County Extension Office on Court Street.
This year’s offerings include crochet camp June 5; chemistry camp, taught by Talladega College staff, June 13; gardening camp June 15; turtle camp, also taught by Talladega College staff herpetology experts, June 21; cooking camp basics June 27 and desserts, June 28
A camp called Just Move, focusing on outdoor activities, will be held July 11.
All camps are $5 per person except for the two cooking camps, which are $10 each.
Most camps are from 9 a.m. to noon, except for the two cooking camps, which are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Just Move, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The two cooking camps and Just Move also include lunch.
Turtle camp, as the name implies, will be a hands-on study of various turtle species and habitats.
The camps are open to children between the ages of 9 and 18.
For more information, please contact the Talladega County Extension Service at 256-252-9029.