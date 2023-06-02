 Skip to main content
4-H one-day ‘camps’ for kids being offered

The 4-H Club is once again offering a series of day camps for children this summer at the Talladega County Extension Office on Court Street.

This year’s offerings include crochet camp June 5; chemistry camp, taught by Talladega College staff, June 13; gardening camp June 15; turtle camp, also taught by Talladega College staff herpetology experts, June 21; cooking camp basics June 27 and desserts, June 28