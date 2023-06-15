2018 homicide remains unsolved, CrimeStoppers doubles reward

The Talladega Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama have doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with a homicide from late 2018.
On November 24, 2018, around 1:46 p.m., officers responded to 411 Brignoli Street in Talladega, according to a release from CrimeStoppers.
“Upon arrival, units were advised by witnesses that a subject was shot in the area and the victim was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle. A short time later, units located the victim, Walter Eugene ‘Mann’ McKenzie III, 21, at a local hospital. McKenzie sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head and was transported to UAB for further treatment. McKenzie succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at UAB Medical Center.”
Investigators say the victim was shot inside the residence located at 411 Brignoli Street during a verbal altercation that turned physical. McKenzie was a Talladega resident, but did not live on Brignoli Street, according to information available at the time.
As this investigation approaches its fifth year, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased the cash reward from $2,500 to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in this fatal shooting.
“Family members had to celebrate their first Christmas without Walter McKenzie III a month after this senseless fatal shooting occurred in 2018,” according to the CrimeStoppers release. “Sadly, McKenzie’s family has spent many holidays and family gatherings without Walter. The McKenzie family continues to seek answers.”
If you have any information regarding this cold case, please immediately call law enforcement or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!
If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.