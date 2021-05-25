1912: Titanic sank, Woodrow Wilson elected president, and Sylacauga's Rosie Cook was born

The world was a very different place in 1912.
Fenway Park in Boston opened that year, and the Boy Scouts of America awarded the first Eagle Scout. New Mexico and Arizona became the 47th and 48th states in the United States, respectively, and the mayor of Tokyo donated 3,000 cherry trees to the city of Washington, D.C., as a gesture of friendship.
It was a presidential election year, with former President Theodore Roosevelt and incumbent William Howard Taft splitting the republican vote and essentially putting Woodrow Wilson in the White House.
The first parachute jump from a moving plane was made that year and, perhaps, most famously, the RMS Titanic sank in the north Atlantic on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg.
And, in Sylacauga, Alabama, Rosie Cook was born. In fact, she still lives in Sylacauga.
That’s right. Monday afternoon, Cook celebrated her 109th birthday, along with her daughter Ruth Moore and a handful of neighbors, caregivers and friends. The celebration included cake.
Cook’s own mother passed when she was about 8 years old, which is her earliest memory. She was raised by her older brothers and sisters, and she joined Rising Star Baptist Church and sang in the choir until she became disabled. She was married for 24 years, but lost her husband to a massive heart attack while he was still a relatively young man. She outlived another daughter and a son, has a grandchild in Connecticut and great-grandchildren in Birmingham. She was a domestic worker in her younger years.
The secret, she always says, is to “mind your own business and leave other folks alone,” Moore said.
“A lot has changed,” Moore added, “it’s a whole new world from when she came along. There’s still sin in the world, so that hasn’t changed and won’t change. But she’s lived a quiet life, and her doctor says she’s in good health for her age.”
Said neighbor and caregiver Renee Bradford: “She’s a joy, just an inspiration to me. When I see her, I just want to touch her. I’ve never seen, never known anybody that was more than 100 years old. And, she still has her sense of humor. One time she saw me with long hair, and she asked about it, if it was all mine. I told it her wasn’t. She said she didn’t think so.”
Jackie Gaddis, another visitor and a classmate of Moore’s, agreed.
“Mrs. Cook is just a joy,” she said. “Through her, you can see how good God is. He’s taken care of her through his grace.”
She added, “She’s just a sweet, kind, humble person, gentle. She’s been like a mother to me, and I just love her.”