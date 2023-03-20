 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
SYLACAUGA

18-year-old charged in shooting death of 16-year-old

Victim found in road at Drew Court on March 7

An 18-year-old Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being charged with capital murder Monday.

According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, Julian Nacarie Speer of Sylacauga was  arrested at a relative’s home on Tabor Road, in Gadsden, in connection with the death of a teenager in Sylacauga.

J Speer

Julian Nacarie Speer, of Sylacauga