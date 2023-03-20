18-year-old charged in shooting death of 16-year-old

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
An 18-year-old Sylacauga man is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail after being charged with capital murder Monday.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, Julian Nacarie Speer of Sylacauga was arrested at a relative’s home on Tabor Road, in Gadsden, in connection with the death of a teenager in Sylacauga.
“Speer was taken into custody by Sylacauga Investigators, Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Agents, members of the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, and Agents from the U. S. Marshal’s Service around 10:45 AM, without incident,” Johnson said in a prepared statement issued Monday evening. “Speer is accused of being involved in the murder of 16-year-old Dallas Bee Johnson, also from Sylacauga that occurred on March 7, 2023.”
The victim had been living in Goodwater and was attending Coosa County Central High School, but was originally from Sylacauga and gone to middle school there. Funeral arrangements were still incomplete Monday evening, but will be announced by Community Funeral Home.
Speer was interviewed by investigators and then transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail to await his initial hearing. The warrant was signed by Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth and has no bond set in the case.
“After the arrest, agents and investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and conducted the search,” Johnson said. “Evidence collected during the search did contain firearms. These firearms will be processed to determine if they are pertinent to the case Speer was arrested for,” he said.
Johnson added, “Sylacauga Police Department and the victim’s family would like to thank everyone that helped in this case and a special thank you to those that came forward with information from the community that made this arrest possible.”
According to a statement issued at the time, officers responded to reported gunshots near the Drew Court Housing Project on the afternoon of March 7. “When officers arrived, they found a black male lying in the roadway … suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy identified the victim as Johnson. It appeared that the boy sustained a fatal gunshot wound while standing in the roadway on Willowood Street in Sylacauga just after 3:30 p.m.
He added that Johnson’s body was being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Sylacauga police Chief Johnson said the shooting was at the corner of Willowood and Sherwood, near the old Mt. Zion Church. Officers with Sylacauga Police Department, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Alabama Department of Public Safety were all on the scene Tuesday evening looking for witnesses, he added.
In spite of persistent rumors, Johnson said the shooting did not take place on school property.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the warrant alleges that Speer was firing from inside a vehicle, which is an aggravating circumstance that can make a murder charge capital.
Giddens added that Speer will likely have his initial court appearance sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.
A conviction for capital murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.