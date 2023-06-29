 Skip to main content
10-year split sentence given for bomb manufacturing attempt

A Munford man who was charged with attempting to make a homemade explosive was given a 10-year split sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this month.

Ryan Blake Montgomery, 23, was sentenced to 10 years, split, with one year to serve in the Talladega County Metro Jail, followed by two years probation. During that time, he must comply with the Alta Pointe mental health program that he is currently involved in, including medication.