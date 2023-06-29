10-year split sentence given for bomb manufacturing attempt

A Munford man who was charged with attempting to make a homemade explosive was given a 10-year split sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this month.
Ryan Blake Montgomery, 23, was sentenced to 10 years, split, with one year to serve in the Talladega County Metro Jail, followed by two years probation. During that time, he must comply with the Alta Pointe mental health program that he is currently involved in, including medication.
If he does not live up to this and other conditions of probation, he could be sent back to the penitentiary for the remainder of his sentence.
Montgomery was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Office deputies in June 2022 after allegedly making alarming social media posts. The posts were discovered by the Montgomery Police Department and reported to the sheriff’s office, according to information released at the time. Deputies interviewed Montgomery, who told investigators that he had been thinking about harming himself.
He was taken to a hospital, where he allegedly told an emergency room nurse that he was building a bomb, which he went on to describe in some detail. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found a partially assembled pipe bomb very much like the one Montgomery described to the nurse.
During the same docket Wednesday afternoon, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth also accepted a guilty plea on information from Sierra Stephens, 26, of Eastaboga, to one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
A plea on information means that the defendant pleads guilty before their case is submitted to a grand jury.
Stephens was arrested in February 2022 for distribution of fentanyl. According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Stephens obtained a quantity of fentanyl from Colton Pickett, then sold some of that to another young woman.
The second young woman died, Kilgore said.
Pickett was initially called in as a possible witness by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. According to information released at the time, he had trafficking weight in fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia on his person when he came to be interviewed at task force headquarters in Talladega. A drug trafficking charge against him is still pending.
Stephens was sentenced to 60 months, suspended, with two years probation, including the completion of an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. Her attorney said she had already been accepted into such a program.
“You could have died yourself,” Hollingsworth said. “And if you mess around with that stuff again, you are going to end up either dead or in prison.”
Also Wednesday, Hollingsworth:
— Sentenced Timothy Smith, 56, to 10 years, split, two years in community corrections and two years probation for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Smith was convicted of rape in the second degree in 2004.
— Sentenced Kenneth Barsh, 41, to 80 months in prison for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
— Sentenced Jody Berry, 52, to 36 months, suspended, two years probation for theft of property in the first degree.
— Sentenced Andrew Pearson, 43, to 115 months in community corrections for receiving stolen property in the first degree, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, convicted felon with a firearm, reckless endangerment, present false identification to law enforcement and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
— Accepted a plea on information from James Holder, 33, to possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced him to 24 months, suspended, two years probation.
— Continued sentencing for Robert Godbold, who previously pleaded guilty to sodomy in the first degree.
—Accepted a plea on information from Jessica Wilde, 40, to possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced her to 24 months, suspended, two years probation.
— Continued sentencing of Tristen Dodd for SORNA violation.
— Accepted a plea on information from Bryan Haynes, 31, to possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced him to 36 months, suspended, two years probation.
— Sentenced Gregory Dye to 104 months, split, 24 months in community corrections and 30 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance. Dye failed a drug test ordered by the court before sentencing.
— Continued sentencing of Christine Varner for second degree arson.
— Issued an arrest warrant for Deandre Wilson, who failed to appear on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
— Sentenced Devin Morris to 10 years, split, two years in community corrections and two years probation for obstruction of justice.