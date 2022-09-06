The Isaacs set to perform at Ritz Theater

On Friday evening, Talladega will welcome the Isaacs to the Ritz Theater for the first time.
The band, which made its name performing Bluegrass and Gospel, comes to town following two major triumphs in the course of a storied career that stretches back half a century.
According to mother and founding member Lily Isaacs, on Sept. 14 of last year, the band became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She does not know who nominated them or how the invitation came to be, but she said it was the honor of a lifetime.
“We'd been playing at the Opry for 30 years,” she said. “We were playing there in August of last year, when we had a new album coming out. Then Ricky Skaggs came up behind us with a big plaque and congratulating us. We didn’t know it was coming, and once he made the announcement, it took us all about 10 seconds to process it.”
The formal induction ceremony was a month later, on Sept. 14.
“It was already like being with family, with the artists, the staff, the crew, the managers, everybody," she said. "It was like a second home to us. But having our names up on that wall was one of the biggest honors ever. The Opry turns 98 years old this year, and there are only a total of 78 members, ever. There were only about 60 something when we were inducted, and many have passed on over the years. But it really does feel like home.”
The other recent big honor came earlier this year, when they performed during the opening of the Grammy Awards ceremony.
“We had been to the Grammys a couple of times before when we’d been nominated, but we’ve never won,” Lily said. “There's always a lot of hoopla, and a lot of great people to meet. We were nominated for Roots/Gospel album of the year this year, but coming right after COVID and everything, we were thinking about not going. If we won, it would still feel good, but it’s expensive to travel and stay there, and we thought we probably wouldn’t win again, so we had decided not to go.
"Then I got an email from the Grammys asking us to perform in the pre-show on the main stages. We were asked to perform the opening of ‘Dance To The Music’ by Sly and the Family Stone, for the 50th anniversary of that song. They even sent us our part, and we just couldn’t turn it down. So we went early to rehearse with the four other artists that were performing with us. We open up with harmony a capella ‘booms.’ It was just us for the first 20 seconds or so.”
They still lost the Grammy to Carrie Underwood, however.
“But we got to walk the red carpet, and really was a great honor that they thought of us.”
The group has made a lot of friends in the country music business, and have earned kudos from big names including Skaggs, Marty Stewart, Reba McIntire and Dolly Parton. And they are all family friends as well.
“Ricky is one of our dearest friends, we’ve known him and Sharon for years. We’ve been to each other’s homes and gone out to eat together. He’s a great guy with a big talent and a big heart. Same with Marty. He and Connie Smith are also close friends, and of course she’s a legend, too. Reba had us on our Christmas Special, she’s just got the most beautiful heart, and Dolly, Dolly is just amazing. We’ve been in the studio with her, and my daughters recently sang at her brother’s funeral. We’ve been blessed to know all of them.”
The Isaacs consist of Lily, her daughters Becky and Sonya. Various iterations of the group were performing as far back as the early 1970’s. They began performing full-time as the Isaac’s in 1986, with the children gradually joining the group as they got older. Originally they made a name for themselves performing bluegrass style Gospel, but their repertoire has expanded over the years, and Lily says their current show offers a little something for everyone.
“It comes naturally for us,” Lily said. “Ever since we started singing, we’d try to add one or two songs. There are just so many great songs out there, and not all of them are specifically about loving the Lord or about being a Christian. We don’t just play at churches, we play at a lot of different kinds of venues, and we want to sing to everybody, to make them happy. About 80 percent of the concerts we play are festivals or performing arts centers. We’re not going to anything we don’t believe in, anything that’s not who we are. Our walk with God is a part of our life. But like I said, there are so many great songs out there. We recently even recorded a version of ‘We Can Work It Out’ by the Beatles."
All of the band members have stories to tell, she added.
“We want to be very transparent," she said. "My parents were Polish/Jewish Holocaust survivors, and I was born in Germany right after World War II. We came to America and became citizens when I was 9. Sonya lost a child. Becky was recently diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, and we talk about all those things on stage and in our songs. We don’t talk that much on stage, but the idea is for everyone to feel uplifted, to feel their hearts touched. We try to leave each show feeling like we’re all friends, and that’s what we want to feel in Talladega this week. I’d like to ask everybody to come on out and see us.”
Tickets for Friday’s show are still available. For more information, call the Ritz Theater at 256-315-0000 or visit www.ritztalladega.com.