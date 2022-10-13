'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' is coming to B.B. Comer High School auditorium

SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company will open the 2022-2023 season with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a new musical based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney film.
There will be public performances Oct. 20-22 and 28, starting at 7 p.m., closing Oct. 29 with a 2 p.m. matinee. School shows for public and private schools, colleges and homeschools will be Oct. 25 and 27. All performances will take place at B.B. Comer High School Auditorium.
“This is certainly one of the strongest casts I have ever had the honor to work with on stage,” according to director Patrick McDonald, who is also the musical theater instructor for SDPAC. “The incredible talent we have in this community is, in this performance, supplemented by powerful performers who travel from up to 90 minutes away to attend each rehearsal and performance. This combination of strengths and experiences have made it possible for us to reach new heights in performance excellence. This is, quite simply, an event to mark on your calendar, and bring a friend along to experience.”
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
The new season is sponsored by Alabama Arts Alliance, Arts License Tag Commission, the Alabama State Council for the Arts, Hendrickson Properties, Camellia Homes, Heritage South Credit Union, Nemak, Cornerstone Masonry Alabama, C&M Portable Buildings, Rodan + Fields, Skelton Heating and Cooling and Chick-fil-A Sylacauga.
For more information, call 256- 245-1669.