 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' is coming to B.B. Comer High School auditorium

Joseph and the bell

Joseph and the bell, as SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company prepares to open the 2022-2023 season with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

 Courtesy photo

SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company will open the 2022-2023 season with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a new musical based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney film.

There will be public performances Oct. 20-22 and 28, starting at 7 p.m., closing Oct. 29 with a 2 p.m. matinee. School shows for public and private schools, colleges and homeschools will be Oct. 25 and 27. All performances will take place at B.B. Comer High School Auditorium.