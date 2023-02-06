 Skip to main content
The history of Shocco Springs property goes all the way back to 1835

TALLADEGA — “Dance Hall to Altar Call” is an intriguing way to describe the rich history of the property known as Shocco Springs.

Originally purchased from Native Americans in 1835, the property was homesteaded by John and Martha Albright. Two owners later, Jarred Thompson built a hotel and several cottages on the site, and named the resort Shocco Springs.