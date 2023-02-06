The history of Shocco Springs property goes all the way back to 1835

TALLADEGA — “Dance Hall to Altar Call” is an intriguing way to describe the rich history of the property known as Shocco Springs.
Originally purchased from Native Americans in 1835, the property was homesteaded by John and Martha Albright. Two owners later, Jarred Thompson built a hotel and several cottages on the site, and named the resort Shocco Springs.
According to Dr. George Ricker in his book, “The Shocco Springs Story,” “Guests were encouraged by doctors to come to Shocco and drink the water for almost every ailment, including malaria.”
The property later passed through three more hands and became a popular private resort under the management of The Shocco Springs Company. More buildings, a hotel, and a spring fed swimming pool were added. In addition to the natural springs on the property, a huge attraction was the dance hall. The weekly dances featured a live band and drew huge crowds from all over Alabama as well as parts of Georgia.
The Alabama Baptists’ first involvement with Shocco Springs was in 1911 when they rented the property for their second annual statewide summer assembly. Interestingly, the charge for one night and three meals was $1.85 per person, with two per room. Shocco wasn’t used again by the Baptists until 1936-1940, but when Shocco was transitioned to military housing for defense workers during World War II, the annual assemblies were moved to other locations.
In 1947, the Baptists began a new search for a place to hold their assemblies. George Bagley, representing the Alabama Baptist State Convention, visited Shocco as a prospective rental venue. He found the owner to be interested in selling the property, and Bagley successfully lobbied for the State Convention to purchase Shocco’s original 40 acres, 3 hotels, and 14 cottages for $62,500. The buildings were in a decrepit state, but repairs were made and the first conference was held in 1948.
Since that time, Shocco’s property has increased to more than 900 acres with modern lodging, dining and recreation options that will accommodate up to 1400 people. Each year, Shocco’s staff works hard to improve and modernize the buildings and campus in order to meet the changing needs of guests. In 2022 alone, more than $2 million was spent on capital improvements.
In its 75 years of ministry, Shocco Springs has been a place where guests have been able to relax and unwind in God’s incredible nature, and ultimately experience God in life-changing ways. Just this past year, 45,000 guests experienced Shocco and there were reports of 746 known decisions for Christ.
Shocco Springs continues to improve its campus and facilities and has a plan to continue ministering to churches, schools, and non-profits all over the Southeast for many years to come. If you want information on how you can schedule a visit for your group, visit www.shocco.org.