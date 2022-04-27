Talladega's LMo and Co. ready to host grand reopening May 6

TALLADEGA — LMo and Co. is back.
After moving out of their original location on the north side of the Square in January, the mother-daughter art gallery and educational space, owned by Marie and Lindsey Moses, is hosting a grand reopening Friday, May 6, at their new location at 304 East Street South in Talladega.
The new location is in the former Hurst Roofing building.
“Before that, they sold GE appliances,” Marie Moses said. “We found all kinds of signs and ads under the paint.”
During the past year, Lindsey, Marie and Gary Moses have “painted the facade, remodeled the inside and repaired windows to dress up the curb of this building,” she said. “It is still a work in progress, with plans to add awnings over the windows and doors.”
They also own the former muffler shop on the same property, and plan on creating an outdoor space between the two buildings.
“I want to create a space where you can come and eat lunch outside in a courtyard and hang out in a space that is very peacefully creative and relaxing with some sort of water features and fragrant flowers," Marie Moses said. "We plant vines that will serve as a canopy across the top for shading and letting a little sun in. (And) having our outdoor space allows us to house and sell outdoor garden art as well herbs in the future.
"I will have an abundance of pumpkins this year that I will grow myself, and Lindsey and her fiance Jeremy have planted a large hill at their home geared for the growth of these. We will also have a large assortment of dried botanicals, our own pottery, candles, glass art, home accessories, some furniture and much more.”
The new location will also allow for expanded classes for adults and children as well as a larger retail space.
“We had really outgrown our old location,” Moses said. “And it’s not really that the square footage here is all that larger than what we had, but the layout is a lot better, and we’ve got a lot more wall space.”
And of course, it will feature their original artworks as well.
“We’re still going to be doing some consignment, but not as much,” Moses said. Some of the consignment items will include woodworks by Pete Markham, paintings by Cathy Thornton and Frances Ross and postcards by Alice Hammonds.
“What we’re really hoping to do is be an asset to the city and the area,” she said. “And we’re looking forward to the opportunity to reintroduce ourselves. We’re really excited about our new location.”
Friday’s grand opening will be from 5-8 p.m. After that, tentative hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The new location is across the street from Alatrust Credit Union and behind the old muffler shop.