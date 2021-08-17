Talladega Superspeedway will host country music star Dustin Lynch for race-weekend concert

TALLADEGA — Talladega Superspeedway is returning to a pre-pandemic staple: the Saturday night infield concert.
The track distributed a news release Tuesday announcing that platinum-selling country music artist Dustin Lynch will appear during a tripleheader racing weekend this fall. The last Saturday night infield concert at the speedway was during the fall of 2019.
Admission to the concert is free to all infield guests and anyone who buys a ticket to the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, which is set for Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.
The concert is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. and will come at the end of a full day of racing that will include NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events. The truck race will start at noon, and the Xfinity race will be at 3 p.m.
“We can’t tell you how excited we are to bring back the Saturday Night Infield Concert,” Talladega President Brian Crichton was quoted as saying in the release. “We have truly missed not having our traditional concerts for our fans in the Talladega infield, which is one of THE most popular events in all of entertainment. We are excited to have Dustin and can’t wait for the excitement and unforgettable experiences that only happen at Talladega Superspeedway.”
To see all admission options for the YellaWood 500 and the Saturday doubleheader, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go-DEGA.
Lynch has scored seven No. 1 singles, four Top-5 albums, eight gold and platinum certifications.
“I’m so excited to get back to Talladega and party with everyone in the infield,” Lynch said in the release. “It’s been a while since the last Saturday night show there, so we’re honored to be bringing music back to the superspeedway during the NASCAR Playoffs weekend! Can’t wait to see y’all there!”