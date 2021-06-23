Talladega resident's granddaughter gives reading at city library on children's book based on her

The Armstrong-Osborne Library in Talladega hosted a somewhat unusual and very special reading Wednesday afternoon.
Olivia Beck, a 10-year-old girl from Fredrick, Md., read “Adventurous Olivia’s Alphabet Quest” to a group of family and friends. The reading was both unusual and special because the author of the book, Florenza Denise Lee, based the title character on the young girl who gave the reading.
“Alphabet Quest” is actually the second book in an ongoing series.
“I was a little bit shocked,” Beck said, after finding out in 2017 that she was going to the basis of a fictional character. She does agree that the girl in the illustrations looks like her.
“My mom told me (the author) was working on a book and she sent photos of me,” she said.
Olivia is the granddaughter of Daily Home columnist Maxine Beck of Talladega and her husband, the late Albert “Bo” Beck. Her father, retired Maj. Torrance Beck, is also a Talladega native.
Olivia’s sister Taylor also helped out at Wednesday’s reading, while sister Lauren was in the audience, along with several cousins.
In the book, Olivia’s teacher has told her class to find at least three items starting with each letter of the alphabet, with the winner getting a pass to the zoo. Olivia has already found two items for each letter, but it is up to the reader to help her locate additional items in the illustrations.
The book is available at the library, although according to director Vickie Harkins, it was checked out as of Wednesday.
It is also available through Words To Ponder Publishing LLC.