Talladega Parks and Recreation's Jerome Curry retires after 44 years

Wednesday marked the end of an era in Talladega’s Parks and Recreation Department, as Jerome Curry retired after 44 years of service.
He has served under nine different directors in that time, and has seen some changes over the years.
“The city just needs to keep trying to move on,” he said. “We’re going to be all right.”
Curry said he will "kick back and take it easy at first.”
“I’m helping some seniors with their yards right now, and I’m going to keep doing that, so I’ll still be cutting grass twice per month," he said. "And, I love playing golf, so I bet you’ll see me out on the golf course from time to time. We’ll just have to see how it goes.”
Said current Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons: “We really appreciate his years of dedicated service to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. He’s been an influential part of this department for a very long time.”
Interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar agreed, adding, “We wish him only good things. He will be missed.”