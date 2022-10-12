 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega native brings 'Silent Screams' to Ritz Theater

Ritz teaser

The Ritz Theater will host a documentary about Helen Keller.

 Bob Crisp

Talladega County native, writer and producer Callie Willis Gaynor is bringing her Gospel stage play “Silent Screams” to the historic Ritz Theater.

The play, which deals with anxiety, depression and suicide, according to the author, will play at the Ritz on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.

Callie Willis Gaynor

Callie Willis Gaynor is a Talladega County native, writer and producer.