Talladega native brings 'Silent Screams' to Ritz Theater

Talladega County native, writer and producer Callie Willis Gaynor is bringing her Gospel stage play “Silent Screams” to the historic Ritz Theater.
The play, which deals with anxiety, depression and suicide, according to the author, will play at the Ritz on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.
“Once a person leaves this play, they will know it is OK to not be OK," Gaynor said. "(It) was written to help people that suffer in silence due to the stigma of mental illness. The stigma placed on mental illness has kept many people from seeking treatment, which only makes the matter worse."
Gaynor lives in Oak Grove, and she (and her children) graduated from Talladega College.
The play deals with a woman, Toni, “suffering with anxiety and depression in silence. She is close to being suicidal. Her husband, Dre, knows she is suffering but doesn’t know how to help his wife. Dre seeks professional counseling in the hope of helping his wife. Toni is also being bullied at work by her supervisor,” according to the author. “(This) will later push her over the edge. The play also teaches us to be careful how we treat one another because you never know what a person is going through behind closed doors.”
In spite of the heavy subject matter, Gaynor added, “The play is filled with laughter, tears and good music that will have you on your feet.”
Both the Montgomery and Talladega productions feature Yoko Jackson of Childersburg, in the role of Angela.
“This was my first time on stage,” she said. “I was acting with actors and actresses that had been on stage for over 20 years. They made me feel at home when I hit the stage. I went through my own struggles, like so many others. This play will help a lot of people deal with substance abuse and the loss of a loved one.”
“Silent Screams” debuted last year at the Davis Theater in Montgomery. The Talladega performances are being sponsored by Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary, Sims Funeral Service, S&M Goodson Funeral Home and Kingdom Kids Childcare of Childersburg. Gaynor also gave special thanks to Talladega City Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall, with set design by Stefanie Player.
Tickets are available at the Ritz or by calling 256-267-9135.