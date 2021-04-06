Talladega Downs, Brecon mobile home children participate in Easter egg hunt

This past Easter Sunday, more than 50 children from Talladega Downs and Brecon Mobile Home Park got a very special surprise: a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.
The visit was arranged by Rev. Phoebe Presson and Transformation Ministries, and was made possible by the contributions of the city of Talladega, Talladega College and Sunshine Saturday, according to a news release.
The children hunted and recovered more than 2,500 donated plastic eggs filled with candy and toys, and the management of Talladega Downs cooked hotdogs and donated chips, drinks and cupcakes for everyone.
“The resident volunteers set up photo props for pictures,” according to the release. “Face masks for all participants were donated by the Moton Educational Center in Leeds...All of the children were able to walk away with prizes donated by the Talladega Fire Department.”
Angel Alexander found the golden egg, winning the grand prize of two Easter Bunnies to take home.
The release also includes a “special thank you to the Talladega Police Department for providing assistance with traffic control and their positive interaction with the children. The community came together to ensure the children had a fun, positive experience this Easter weekend.”
