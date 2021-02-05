Talladega College to host virtual event to discuss COVID-19

Talladega College will host a virtual Black History Month Convocation on Tuesday at 11 a.m. about the origins and current management of COVID-19.
The speaker will be Dr. William L. Cody, according to a news release.
To join the Zoom meeting, please go to https://zoom.us/j/96512442558.
According to a biography provided by the college, Cody earned his medical degree from the University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and completed his internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia. He then joined the medical staff at the Naval Hospital in Okinawa, Japan and served there for three years, becoming department head in his last year.
In 1990, Dr. Cody was transferred to the hospital at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida where he was department head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Division. He started a private practice in 1991 in Jacksonville and merged his practice with North Florida OBGYN in 1999. He recently retired as the managing partner of St. Vincent’s Division IV of North Florida OBGYN.
Dr. Cody held the position of associate faculty member in the Division of Obstetrics and Gynecology at St. Vincent’s Family Medicine Residency Program for 30 years before retiring. He was actively involved in training residents and mentored and trained medical students, physician assistant (PA) students and pharmacy students rotating through his private practice.
The William and Betty Cody Foundation awards scholarships to high school students annually.
Dr. Cody has been operating on Haitian patients since 1995 through his medical mission work, and has gone on medical mission trips to Haiti for the past 11 years. He has performed more than 200 major surgeries there.
He is married to Betty Ann (48 years) and they have a married son and two grandchildren.