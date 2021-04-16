Talladega College dean sees his daughter join him in publishing in academic journal

An article by a father-daughter team from Talladega College has been accepted for publication in an academic journal.
According to a news release, Talladega College’s Dean of the Division of Business Administration, Dr. Jonathan U. Elimimian, and Tracey E. Elimimian, his daughter, a graduate of Talladega’s Master of Science in Computer Information Systems program, have been accepted for publication in Management and Economics Research Journal.
The research team titled their paper “Analysis of Cybersecurity Functions: Issues of Integrity, Targeting Walmart as a Global Supply Chains Organization.”
According to the release, plenty of journal articles have explored global supply chains, but this is the first that looks at the framework and content of Walmart’s global supply organization.
Dr. Elimimian has contributed scholarly articles to a wide range of academic journals and textbooks over the past 30 years. His vast array of work includes research and writing on global marketing, employment disparity, higher education, management, and finance, the release says.
“You cannot be a good professor if you don’t conduct research. The more research you conduct, the more knowledge you acquire, and the better equipped you are to share this knowledge with students,” said Dr. Elimimian, who serves as an executive editor for Lifescience Global, a Canadian publishing company that produces peer-reviewed international research journals.