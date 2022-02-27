Talladega city manager speaks at local church's Black Heritage program

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill delivered a message recently at Jacob’s Chapel CME Church in Talladega during a Black Heritage program titled "Reflections of the past; Honoring the Present and Preparing for the Future.”
Hill highlighted inspiring African American trailblazers, discussed upcoming and ongoing community improvement projects, and promoted local businesses and institutions.
“When I came to Talladega College as a student, I was drawn here in part by the amazing story of Hale Woodruff’s Amistad Murals," he said. "I had seen Steven Spielberg’s movie about the murals and I was thrilled at the prospect of studying at an institution that is so rich in history."
He noted that Talladega is fortunate to have the Amistad Murals, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega College, Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind (AIDB), International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Historic Silk Stocking District, Hall of Heroes, TOP Trails, CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park, Heritage Hall, the Ritz Theater,Davey Allison Park, the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art and so much more.
“Jacob’s Chapel CME Church was honored to have Mr. Hill, the first African-American Talladega city manager, to serve as keynote speaker for its Black History Program," said Dr. Floretta James Dortch, who serves as president of the Stewardess Board and director of community relations for the church. "Mr. Hill did an outstanding job of illuminating African-American history from the past and present, and offering guidelines for a successful future. His love for the city was evident in his deliberation and highlights of all that Talladega has to offer. We were all the better by having been in attendance to hear this dynamic young man.”
Elder Jerrell C. Hicks, who serves as pastor of the congregation, presented Hill with a plaque in recognition of his contributions to the community.