Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department plans to show 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host "Movie Night in the Park" on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Heritage South Credit Union and will feature a screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries. There will be a meet-and-greet with the titular superhero starting an hour before the screening.
Ernie’s Hot Dogs and Pelican Sno-Balls will also be on hand selling food, and Heritage South will also be selling popcorn, candy and drinks to benefit their charity. The movie itself is free. Patrons should bring their own chairs, however.
This event is to be the first of its kind, but the department is hoping to make it a regular occurrence.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is rated PG-13 for comic book violence. The movie lasts about 2½ minutes.
For more information, please follow Sylacauga Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Twitter, or visit sylacauga.recdesk.com.