Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department plans to show 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host "Movie Night in the Park" on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Heritage South Credit Union and will feature a screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at Central Park across from Blue Bell Creameries. There will be a meet-and-greet with the titular superhero starting an hour before the screening.