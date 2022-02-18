Sylacauga museum hosts exhibition for Christy Rae Emfinger

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Photos: Reception honoring artist Christy Rae Emfinger
1 of 9
Christy Emfinger's children attended the reception. From left, Lilly, Christy, Jess and Matthew.
Kelli Tipton/Special to The Home
Artist Craigger Browne with Christy Emfinger at Thursday's reception.
Kelli Tipton/Special to The Home
Christy Emfinger at Thursday's reception.
Kelli Tipton/Special to The Daily Home
Christy Rae Emfinger has an art exhibition on display at Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga.
Kelli Tipton/Special to The Home
Some of the art that Christy Rae Emfinger is exhibiting at Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga.
Kelli Tipton/The Daily Home
Some of the art that Christy Rae Emfinger is exhibiting at Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga.
Kelli Tipton/Special to The Home
Some of the art that Christy Rae Emfinger is exhibiting at Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga.
Kelli Tipton/Special to The Home
Some of the art that Christy Rae Emfinger is exhibiting at Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga.
Kelli Tipton/Special to The Home
Some of the art that Christy Rae Emfinger is exhibiting at Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga.
Kelli Tipton/Special to The Home
Sylacauga was included in a tornado watch during that time, and heavy rains began shortly before the reception, which started at 6 p.m.
Emfinger is a self-taught intuitive artist. Her style is expressionistic surrealism, and she is influenced by artists such as Tim Burton and Dr. Suess, who are known for their whimsical images, bold colors and skewed lines.
She is inspired by such things as music, dreams, life, death, love, empathy and nature. She is a nurse, and she often feels the sadness and fear of her patients and their families.
“I just feel things, and I paint what I feel,” she said.
She uses ink, charcoal, pastels, acrylics, watercolor and oil paints. She has also used dry wall mud in some of her paintings.