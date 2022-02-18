 Skip to main content
Sylacauga museum hosts exhibition for Christy Rae Emfinger

Christy Rae Emfinger

Christy Rae Emfinger has an art exhibition on display at Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center in Sylacauga.

SYLACAUGA — At least 100 people attended the reception for Sycamore artist Christy Rae Emfinger on Thursday night at the Isabel Anderson Comer Museum and Arts Center.

Her debut exhibit, “Art of a Dreamer,” includes more than 100 paintings, and Emfinger engaged visitors as they viewed her paintings.

She asked and answered questions about her inspirations, style and techniques. She also gave a demonstration to a group of onlookers while they munched on treats from the goodie table.

“It was a lot of fun for me, and I am happy so many people came in spite of the weather,” she said.

Sylacauga was included in a tornado watch during that time, and heavy rains began shortly before the reception, which started at 6 p.m.

Emfinger is a self-taught intuitive artist. Her style is expressionistic surrealism, and she is influenced by artists such as Tim Burton and Dr. Suess, who are known for their whimsical images, bold colors and skewed lines.

She is inspired by such things as music, dreams, life, death, love, empathy and nature. She is a nurse, and she often feels the sadness and fear of her patients and their families.

“I just feel things, and I paint what I feel,” she said.

She uses ink, charcoal, pastels, acrylics, watercolor and oil paints. She has also used dry wall mud in some of her paintings.

