Sylacauga Lions Club starts donation drive to help children

The Sylacauga Lions Club is having a donation drive to help Childrens of Alabama-Birmingham in its fight against pediatric cancer.
The children are in need of new and disposable items.
The collection end date is Aug. 31. Contact Amy Kelly at 205-504-6418 with questions.
They're looking for:
—Games, checkers, adult headbands, scattergories, trivia games
—Sketch pads, drawing pencils, colored pencils
—Craft kits
—Model kits (cars, planes, boats)
—Journals (no spiral)
—New fingernail polish, nail polish remover
—Teen reading books
—Playing cards
—Crayons, coloring books, scissors, construction paper
—Word search, mad libs, crossword puzzles, Sudoku books
—Musical/light-up toys
—Board books
—Crib mirrors
—Boppy pillows
—Rattles
—Teethers
—Textured blocks or balls
—Plastic links
—Exersaucers, swings, infant seats