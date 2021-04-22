Sylacauga High's FBLA shine at state leadership conference

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America saw all 19 of its students place in the top five of their categories at the recent state leadership conference.
The conference was held virtually this year. With large group gatherings relying more and more on technology, the students adapted to the virtual competition and still shined.
Sylacauga FBLA competitors finished first in the following categories: business ethics: Hayden Basinger, Hayden Hope, Alyssa Miller; community service project: Estella Padgett and Lily Frances Price; digital video production: Natalee Fennel; electronic career portfolio: Ella Kate Brooks; introduction to business presentation: Lilly Kate Lucas and Natalie Robinson; introduction to social media strategies: Gracyn Brooks and Jonas Scofield; and local chapter annual business report: Lacey Wood.
Second-place finishers: introduction to business presentation: Elizabeth Atkinson and Tucker Beane; and introduction to public speaking: Kalina Shorter.
Third-place finishers included Ta’Shauria Morris for spreadsheet applications. The fourth-place finisher for introduction to public speaking was Camilla Friday, followed by impromptu speaking: Emily Porch; and public speaking: Sydney Harris. Chapter President Ella Kate Brooks also won the District Five Alabama Who’s Who.
Sylacauga’s FBLA chapter placed third for raising the most money for March of Dimes, donating a total of $3,500. Sylacauga also won District Five Most Outstanding Chapter.
Sylacauga FBLA is led by Allyson Craddock, Jake Elliff and Pamela McTier.