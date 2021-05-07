Sylacauga group to produce 'Little Women' dinner theater show

The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement's Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company will host a production of "Little Women" in July.
Tickets are on sale May 1 at $45 for all seats, according to a news release about the production. Seating will be limited to 100 people a show, and a ticket includes the show and the buffet meal with tea or water. Other beverages may be ordered at the ticket-holder's expense from servers at the event.
Performance dates are July 9-10 and 15-17 at Harvey's on Noble in Sylacauga. The dinner buffet will be served at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at about 7 p.m.
J. Patrick McDonald, SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company’s musical theatre instructor, will be the director for the 14-member volunteer cast.
“This show presents a tremendous opportunity for the community-based theatre education programs of SDPAC,” McDonald was quoted as saying in a news release. “The talented cast is made up of students and adults, with both groups bringing their expertise to the stage. This show represents the beginning of the next phase of our theatre education offerings.
"We are honored that Harvey's on Noble has partnered with us to bring our first dramatic production, based on the beloved book, to life. The dinner theatre format is exciting, with this kind of event usually reserved for larger cities.”