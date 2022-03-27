Sunshine Saturday set to return April 30

TALLADEGA — It’s almost time for Sunshine Saturday 2022.
Although organizers had to skip 2020 due to COVID, April 30 will be the 46th annual Sunshine Saturday in Talladega. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Talladega Family Life Center on Battle Street. As in past years, all proceeds go to the ARC of North Talladega County and to special needs programs in Talladega City and County Schools and at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
Outside vendors were added for the first time last year, and will be back this year. Other attractions include food trucks, arts and crafts, clothing boutiques, live entertainment including Sparkles the Clown, food, games, prizes, pony rides, laser tag, a gaming station, a rock climbing wall, rides and an 18-foot slide.
To sign up to be a sponsor or vendor, or for more information, call ARC Director Jamie Gable Curtis at 256-589-6784 or email jamiegablecurtis@yahoo.com.