Sunshine Saturday set for, well, Saturday

Sunshine Saturday 2021 is almost here.
This year’s event will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mt. Canaan Family Life Center on Battle Street. Sponsors include First Bank of Alabama, Coosa Valley Electrical Cooperative, Honda, Miller’s Barbecue, Griffin’s Jewelers, CMP Talladega, Ace Hardware Home Center, AltaPointe Health Systems, Piggly Wiggly, Therapy South, Alabama Eye Clinic, Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Main Street Family Care, AmFirst, Third Generation Septic, Griffin Laser Engraving, Custom Pizza, First Baptist Church of Talladega, Cheaha Eye Associates, Regions Bank, Dana Minton Alfa, Dr. Zack Dollar and R.K. Allen Oil Company.
As in the past, all proceeds benefit the Burton Development Center and to fund special education related projects at Talladega City and County schools and at the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
Last year, because of COVID-19, Sunshine Saturday was canceled for the first time in more than four decades. This year, according to ARC of North Talladega County Director Janie Curtis, there will be a special guest on hand, specifically Linda Burton, one of the original inspirations for forming ARC in the first place, Linda’s mother, Mary Evelyn Burton, passed away last year at the age of 104, but she will also have a presence this year, since the tee-shirts commemorating the event bear one of her designs.
This will also be the first year that outside vendors will be participating.
Attractions include food, games, prizes, pony rides, a petting area, Sparkles the Clown, a rock wall, rides and an 18-foot slide.