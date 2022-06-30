Southern Dance & Performing Arts Company will present 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

SYLACAUGA — SAFE’s Southern Dance & Performing Arts Company will present Oscar Wilde’s 19th century British romantic comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” as a dinner theater event at Harvey’s on Noble in Sylacauga in July.
The performance dates are July 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. Dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. Seating is limited to 80 each night and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $45, which includes dinner and show and can be purchased at sdpac.net, by calling (256) 245-1669 or in person at SDPAC, 109 N. Broadway Avenue, Sylacauga.
Featuring a cast of nine, “The Importance of Being Earnest” is considered one of the great comedies in dramatic literature, which a news release about the event describes as a crowd-pleasing, almost absurd farce with a biting layer of satire underneath the jokes that just never quit. This play offers a running commentary on class, money, family, marriage and relationships, economics, social hypocrisy, education, religion, the decline of the aristocracy and the rise of commerce in late Victorian England. The play is co-directed by Celia Blanchard and J. Patrick McDonald.
The cast:
—John Worthing played by Michael Vick
—Algernon Moncrieff played by Joseph McDonald
—Rev. Canon Chasuble played by Michael Giddens
—Merriman played by Julia Coker
—Lane played by Allie Etress
—Lady Bracknell played by Kaylee Beatty
—Gwendolen Fairfax played by Krista Kromer
—Ceciy Cardew played by Shaylyn Vick
—Miss Prism played by Kandi Haire