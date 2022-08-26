 Skip to main content
Shocco Springs mission team returns to Ecuador

For Shocco Springs, August not only marks the end of the busy summer camps, but also brings opportunity for ministry outside the borders of the United States.

On Aug. 1, a 13-member team of Shocco staff headed to El Refugio, a similar camp located in the Calacali mountains of Ecuador, a little north of Quito. For the past six years, Shocco has partnered with El Refugio, sending teams twice a year to do work projects on their campus and to minister in their local community.