Shocco Springs mission team returns to Ecuador

For Shocco Springs, August not only marks the end of the busy summer camps, but also brings opportunity for ministry outside the borders of the United States.
On Aug. 1, a 13-member team of Shocco staff headed to El Refugio, a similar camp located in the Calacali mountains of Ecuador, a little north of Quito. For the past six years, Shocco has partnered with El Refugio, sending teams twice a year to do work projects on their campus and to minister in their local community.
August’s team included Shi Clark, Kayleigh Johnson, Laken Morgan, Casey Pearson, Zach Cowart, Nick Butler, Lauren Cowart, Anna Ruffino, Ella Biles, Amber Birchfield, Lauren Simpson, Jackson Blackmon and Tim Johnson. Together with El Refugio’s maintenance team, these guys tackled projects such as pouring concrete fence posts and concrete floors for the camp’s maintenance shop, building block walls for a new break room for camp workers commuting in from the village, stuccoing and painting a wall, and working in the camp garden.
Casey Pearson, Shocco’s Recreation Director, helped build a platform for one of Refugio’s low ropes elements, while Nick Butler, Shocco’s Properties Director, did welding work on firewood racks for the dining hall. Some of the team worked on the camp’s audio-visual system and others helped clean and move terra cotta roofing tiles in preparation for repurposing.
New to Shocco, first-timer Tim Johnson said, “Even though we spoke different languages, we were working towards the same goal, and the commonality of that made the work easier. Being good stewards with our time there and doing Kingdom-work together crossed the language barrier.”
One part of the mission trip that the teams always look forward to is conducting a Vacation Bible School for children in the village of Yunguilla, about 20 minutes from El Refugio. For two days, the team shared the Gospel, played games with the kids, and spent time visiting the villagers in their homes.
Nick Butler has joined the team on mission trips to Ecuador multiple times.
“I’ve gotten to be good friends with their maintenance and grounds guys,” he said. “It is always great to get to work with them and see their families.”
The partnership between Shocco Springs and El Refugio continues to be successful and thriving, crossing cultural and language barriers, with the goal of reaching their local community for Christ.
To learn more about El Refugio and how you can take your mission team there, visit haciendaelrefugio.com.
Shocco Springs is a Christian camp and conference located on over 900 beautiful acres in Talladega, Alabama. Shocco is open to churches, schools, civic organizations, and non-profits. To learn more, visit www.shocco.org.