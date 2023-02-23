 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shocco Springs introduces two new board members

Shocco Springs

Drone photo of Shocco Springs.

 Courtesy photo

Shocco Springs recently introduced two new board members: community leaders Katy Langley and Dan Reeves.

Shocco Springs was incorporated Jan. 1, 1999, after 50 years of growth and began operating under the direction of a Board of Trustees. Since that time, board members have been chosen based on community involvement, business knowledge, and their past relationship with Shocco. The Board of Trustees manage the business affairs of the ministry and oversee the decisions made by the executive director.

Langley family.jpg

Shocco Springs board member Katy Langley and her family.
Dan Reeves

Dan Reeves has joined the Shocco Springs board.