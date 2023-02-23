Shocco Springs introduces two new board members

Shocco Springs recently introduced two new board members: community leaders Katy Langley and Dan Reeves.
Shocco Springs was incorporated Jan. 1, 1999, after 50 years of growth and began operating under the direction of a Board of Trustees. Since that time, board members have been chosen based on community involvement, business knowledge, and their past relationship with Shocco. The Board of Trustees manage the business affairs of the ministry and oversee the decisions made by the executive director.
Langley was hired to work at Shocco’s Guest Services desk in the summer of 2000. She loved her job and continued through 2005, even coming back home to work on weekends during her college years.
When she was 18 years old, she attended a college retreat held at Shocco. It was at that retreat where she was challenged to experience God in a more serious and mature way.
“Hearts, lives, and spiritual paths are changed on this breathtaking acreage and I am a testament to this fact,” she said.
Because Shocco was such an important part of her life, she held her wedding reception on campus and had all her wedding photos made at Shocco Lake.
In the corporate world, she has been asked multiple times to serve on boards, but has always turned down those opportunities. Super involved with her children and their schools, her church, and her job, she didn’t feel she had time to serve. However, when asked by Executive Director Russell Klinner to consider Shocco’s board, Langley said, “I didn’t even have to think about it. This place means so much to me.”
Added Langley: “I want Shocco to be impactful for generations to come, and this is a small role I can play in its longevity. This is a place where people are called to become closer to the Lord, and I feel it needs to be protected and invested in. I want to see this go on for years to come.”
She is a portfolio manager at Synovus Bank in Birmingham. She and her husband Colt have two children: Reid in sixth grade and Abbie in fourth grade. When Shocco suffered a tremendous loss in guest reservations during 2020’s Covid initial onset, Reid and Abbie held a hot chocolate fundraiser on behalf of Shocco Springs.
In 1983, Dan Reeves was a high school senior looking forward to entering college in the fall. One evening at church, his youth pastor’s daughter mentioned that she had applied to work at Shocco Springs as resident summer staff.
Since she had been his prom date, Reeves was disappointed that he wouldn’t be seeing her over the summer, and he decided to apply, as well.
"Looking back, I have no doubt that God used my desire to be near that young lady to get me to Shocco,” he said.
Even though he lived about a half hour from campus, he had never heard about Shocco.
“Once I got there, though, I didn’t want to leave,” he said.
Reeves ended up spending three summers as resident summer staff. He believes that since that initial summer was the first time he spent more than a week or two away from his family, it was a perfect transition for going away to college in the fall.
“I was surrounded by new friends and great examples that inspired me in my Christian walk — a few in particular would make lasting impressions on me,” he said.
Returning for a second summer, he met with Dr. George Ricker, who was then Shocco’s Executive Director, and told him that he fully expected God to call him into ministry that summer. However, when they met again at the end of the summer, Reeves realized God had a different plan for him.
“I told him that I believed God was calling me to be an engineer, and to go back to school and do the best I could — something I hadn’t really done my freshman year," he said. "I was somewhat stunned that Dr. Ricker didn’t seem to be surprised by what I’d told him.”
Currently a structural analysis engineer for Boeing, Reeves said that his time spent studying to become an engineer and then working for decades in the aerospace industry have helped him to appreciate “what a gift it was to spend those three summers at Shocco, serving the Lord by serving people, and enjoying amazing fellowship with brothers and sisters in Christ.”
When asked how he feels about returning to Shocco as a Board of Trustees member, he said, “After all these years, I’m very happy to be involved with Shocco Springs again. When I think back on all the fun times I had, all the people I came to know and the effect that they had on my life, I can't help but praise God.”
Added Reeves: “Although I've traveled to many interesting places both within the US and internationally, and I've seen many amazing things, none of those experiences compare to those summers that I spent at Shocco.”
Shocco directors depend heavily on the wisdom, expertise and diverse talents of their board members, and they are very thankful for all their support and contributions to the organization and ministry of Shocco Springs.
Shocco Springs is a set apart retreat center located in Talladega and is designed to create enduring and impactful life experiences. Thousands of Christian organizations, schools, and executive teams have trusted us to create meaningful impact in God’s beautiful nature with amazing fun for over 75 years. For more information on how you can take advantage of what Shocco has to offer, visit shocco.org.