Shocco Springs group gives help, gains relationships with mission trip to Ecuador

Five years ago, Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center in Talladega began a partnership with El Refugio, a camp located in the mountains of Calacali, a few miles north of Quito, Ecuador.
El Refugio’s mission “to facilitate a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ through nature and outdoor adventure” is similar to Shocco’s, making the partnership between the camps a natural association. For four years, Shocco has sent mission teams of 10 to 12 people to Ecuador each February and August. The February visits are usually very work-focused and the August trips combine work at the camp and community ministry.
COVID-19 impacted the world at the time Shocco’s mission team was returning from their February 2020 trip to Ecuador, and because of government mandates, both El Refugio and Shocco were completely shut down. El Refugio greatly depends on the physical work and the financial support of North America missions teams for their operation, so the ban on receiving mission teams, added to the decline in the Ecuadorian economy, continued to affect their finances long after guests were allowed to return to their camp in limited numbers last September.
Coincidentally, Shocco was the last mission team allowed into the camp in 2020, but we were also the first mission team allowed to return in 2021. On Feb. 28, a group of nine people left Shocco Springs in Talladega, excited to return to El Refugio. The group included Russell Klinner, Matt Cowart, Elizabeth Cook, Exari Garcia, Hunter Hurst, Alan Clinkscales, and newcomers Rebekah Klinner, Leah Klinner, and Will Klinner. Although COVID-19 added concern, extra precautions were taken and the team felt safe traveling overseas, especially with airports being slower and less rushed with fewer travelers.
Since the shipment of supplies to Ecuador is extremely expensive and delivery is unreliable, mission teams commonly bring along requested supplies and equipment in their baggage. This trip, Shocco’s team brought five additional bags of ministry supplies, hammer drills, sanding discs, belt sanders, and even personal items that the El Refugio employees had ordered from the states such as birthday gifts, baby clothes, cell phones, and laptops.
First-time traveler Rebekah Klinner, the wife of Shocco Executive Director Russell Klinner, described her first impression: "I knew from pictures that El Refugio was a beautiful place, but pictures cannot prepare you. God's beauty is everywhere! From the base to the top of the mountains surrounding the camp, the scenery is breathtaking."
When asked if she was apprehensive about taking her children overseas during Covid, she answered, "The excitement that we were able to go as a family overshadowed any apprehension I felt. I wanted Leah and Will to have the opportunity to experience another culture and for all of us to finally see for ourselves the incredible place we had heard about for years. I knew God had opened this door for us to go."
Matt Cowart, I.T. director at Shocco, has made several trips to El Refugio with the mission team. He explained that the projects the team worked on were building elements for their low ropes course, doing prep work for another element, and building a large gazebo on their campus.
The team repurposed wood taken from a sizable tree house that had been torn down on their last trip in February 2020. Before they could even begin the actual build of the gazebo, they had to pull out all the nails and screws from the boards, sand and plane, then cut and stain the wood.
When Cowart was asked why he continues to travel with the mission team to Ecuador, Matt said, "I grew up as an R.A. in church and missions has always been something my family taught me about. I have always felt a call to missions and I feel that the partnership we have been able to grow with El Refugio is an important one. I always feel like I get more out of the trip than what I put in."
Said Elizabeth Cook, Shocco's recreation director: "You're always challenged to grow spiritually when you visit the camp."
She added that mission teams work during the day, and then gather around the campfire at night to share stories of how God is faithful and how He provides. Cook said she feels a special sense of community with the staff of El Refugio. She said that Shocco's partnership with the camp has resulted in friendships being formed between the staff, and El Refugio's leadership has said that Shocco is special to them because of the similarities in the ministry of the two camps.
The team looks forward to the next mission trip in August, when they will concentrate more on community ministry, helping out in the local churches and ministering house-to-house. Cowart shared that God has allowed unique opportunities in Yunguilla, a small village that until recently has been very closed off to the Gospel, but opened up in 2019 for El Refugio and Shocco's team to conduct Vacation Bible School.
The lasting impact of visiting this camp in Ecuador is described by Rebekah Klinner: "I do not think you can travel to another country, be a part of a mission experience, and not be changed. Looking out over Quito from the east side of the Pichincha Volcano, I was reminded that I am but a small spec in the world. I was humbled and thankful that God would use me to be such a small part of His plan in Ecuador. I was reminded that if I would just slow down and pay attention to the nudging of the Holy Spirit, He gives me the same opportunities in the U.S."
To learn more about El Refugio and how you can take your mission team there, you can visit haciendaelrefugio.com.