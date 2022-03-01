Shocco hosts international guests

TALLADEGA — When Oli and Judy Jacobsen were searching for a location to hold Global Partner’s board meetings, Judy remembered the camp and conference center their grandchildren recently attended in Talladega: Shocco Springs.
It wasn’t long before the visit was scheduled, and representatives from 10 countries were registered to attend. Global Partner leaders from the Philippines, Africa, Indonesia, Brazil, Columbia, Germany, and other countries met at Shocco Springs to discuss strategies on how to reach unreached and unengaged people groups globally. This involved issues such as church planting strategies, culture language acquisition, literacy, Bible translation, and general oversight.
Shocco Springs is a Christian camp and conference center located in Talladega and is open to churches, schools, civic organizations, and nonprofits.
What is Global Partners? The organization was founded in 1942 as New Tribes Mission by Paul Fleming, whose goal was to reach people with limited or no access to the Gospel. Since then, the ministry has expanded to include more than 2,500 career missionaries in more than 35 countries across the globe. Global Partners is a network of ministries, including ETHNOS360 and others, united in doctrine, purpose, and methodology, with training programs in 10 countries.
“Our mission is evangelism and our heart is church planting,” said Oli Jacobsen, chairman of International Ministries.
Because our partners are committed to working with people groups in their own languages and cultures, missionaries spend about two years learning the national language of the country where they are ministering, after which they will begin learning the language and culture of the particular people group to whom they will be ministering.
“We are committed to translate the Word of God into the vernacular of the people, and teach them to read and write if needed," Jacobsen said. "Missionaries also find themselves involved in areas such as community development and medical work.”
The goal of Global Partners is not to establish denominational churches — just local, maturing churches. According to the ETHNOS360 website, “Missionaries learn their culture and language in order to understand and to be understood within the context of that culture, to clearly present the gospel and to effectively plant a church.”
A Little about the Jacobsens: Originally from the Faroe Islands located off the coast of Denmark, Oli came to the United States in 1965 to begin missionary training with NTM at their Pennsylvania campus. Oli met Judy who was also in missionary training in 1967. They married, and served for 15 years at the Missionary Training Center in Missouri. Later, Oli was named Director for NTM’s ministry in the Philippines where they served for 10 years. They eventually returned to the U.S. when Oli was appointed to the Executive Board.
He is now the chairman of International Ministries for Global Partners, a network of over 35 countries working together to plant churches in unreached people groups. Oli and Judy, while continuing their ministry, currently live in Montgomery, Alabama, where they enjoy being in closer proximity to their children and grandchildren.
For more information about ETHNOS360 or Global Partners, and to learn how you can be involved in the ministry, visit www.ethnos360.org.