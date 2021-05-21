Sandy Carden figured job with Daily Home was short term — 47 years later, she's retiring

Sandy Carden was a 17-year-old senior at Munford High School when she first applied for a job at The Daily Home, planning to stay until she figured out exactly what she wanted to do with the rest of her life. Turns out, she found it.
It’s now 47 years later, and Carden is about to retire.
“I still remember, and will never forget, walking in the Daily Home to fill out an application,” she said.
A friend from church who was doing a work-study job at the paper had told her there was an opening in the graphics department, and she had decided to apply. But when she filled out the application, she left the position she was applying for blank.
“I remember standing there filling out the application when a man dressed in a pair of green coveralls walked up to me and asked me if I would like to have a seat at a desk," Carden said. "Judging from his appearance, I was thinking this must be the maintenance man. I filled out the application and gave it to the receptionist, Geraldine Osburn, who now is a good friend of mine.
"She asked if I would like to speak to the general manager. I said sure. I walked in his office and there, behind the desk, sat the man who had been wearing the green coveralls, Jay Thornton. I was totally surprised, but would soon learn that Mr. Thornton could and would work on any piece of equipment in the building. I grew to have the utmost respect for him.”
Comptroller Zell Copeland called her at school a day or so later, and she started coming in for training after school shortly afterward.
After graduation, she started working at the paper full-time.
“After high school, I couldn’t really make up my mind about what I wanted to do,” she said. “I decided to stay there until I figured it out. It turned out to be a job I really love.”
At first, she was hired in the accounting department and assisted in the circulation department.
“After a few years working in the accounting department, a job came open in the classified department. I took that position and worked in the classified department for 17 years,” she said. “I was later promoted to classified advertising manager, where I also handled the layout of the paper plus the national accounts.
"In 1994, I took an outside sales position and was later promoted to retail advertising manager, working alongside my friend and later my boss, Marketing Director Pam Isbell.”
In fact, she worked in several different positions in the advertising department, but never in the newsroom.
“But I always loved watching what was going on in the newsroom, watching the wheels turn when they got onto a big story,” she said.
She was also named the Consolidated Publishing Employee of the Year for 2016.
"It has been a wonderful journey through the years with the best co-workers and management team anyone could ask for," she said. "We are like a family here at the Daily Home, and I’m going to miss each one. We have seen each other through the good times, the sad times and the joys of raising our children and, for some of us, enjoying being grandparents.”
She felt particularly close to Copeland, Thornton and Isbell.
“I will always be grateful to Jay Thornton and Zell Copeland for taking a chance on me and giving me this opportunity. … You quickly learned Mr. Thornton never asked you to do anything he wouldn’t do himself. We were always told not to say, ‘That’s not my job,’ nor ever tell a customer you’ll have to …’
"(And) Pam taught me so much about advertising sales. It has been an honor to work with her and for her. We have been through the good and the bad, the ups and the downs of the newspaper industry. She has been a great leader, and I have never been more blessed to have learned under her leadership.”
And, of course, there are the friendships that develop outside the office, too.
“I have been fortunate to work with and help so many customers through the years with their advertising needs," she said. "You develop a friendship and trust with each one that makes it hard to walk away. The technology has changed a lot about the way we communicate with customers. It’s a faster way to do business.
"We can email or text or Facebook message with customers now, but customer service is really always the same: it’s all about relationships with the customers.”
After retirement, she said, she is planning to spend more time with her husband Mike and their five grandchildren and “definitely take more trips to the beach.”