SAFE's Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company to host auditions for 'Big Fish'

SYLACAUGA — SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company will host auditions for a musical, "Big Fish," the school edition.
It is adapted from the celebrated 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton.
Auditions will be Thursday and Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. at SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company in Sylacauga, according to a news release. Callbacks (if any) will be individually scheduled for Sunday. Roles are available for adults of all ages and children ages 10 and up.
Audition packet, rehearsal schedule, and audition slot sign-up are available at sdpac.net. You must sign-up for an audition slot to audition.
J. Patrick McDonald, SDPAC’s Musical Theatre Instructor, will direct “Big Fish.” Public performance dates will be March 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19. School performance dates will be March 15 and 17. All performances will be at the B.B. Comer High School auditorium in Sylacauga. Tickets went on sale Wednesday at sdpac.net.
This project been made possible in part by a grant from the Alabama Arts Alliance License Tag Commission, Alabama State Council on the Arts, Resolute Forest Products, Talladega County Volunteer Program, Heritage South Credit Union, University of North Alabama, Camellia Homes, Hendrickson Properties
Big Fish tells the larger-than-life tale of Edward Bloom, a man who leads an extraordinary life, according to the stories he tells his son, Will. But Will, who is getting married and expecting a child of his own, doesn’t think there’s any truth to the extravagant tales his father tells about meeting witches, kissing mermaids or joining the circus. He doesn’t even believe the story of how his father proposed to his mother, Sandra, in a field full of daffodils. When Edward’s health begins to decline, Will visits his father and tries one last time to find out the truth behind the tall tales. The stories told by Edward begin to blend with the stories lived by Edward, and Will must decide whether to accept his father’s wild stories as fact or risk losing him completely.