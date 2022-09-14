 Skip to main content
SAFE's Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company gets another sponor

Southern Dance & Performing Arts Company logo

The logo for the Southern Dance & Performing Arts Company

 Submitted

Skelton’s Heating and Cooling is a $500 sponsor of SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company’s 2022-2023 season.

The sponsorship will help produce three affordable theater productions in the coming season, including “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Our Town.”