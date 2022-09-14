SAFE's Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company gets another sponor

Skelton’s Heating and Cooling is a $500 sponsor of SAFE’s Southern Dance and Performing Arts Company’s 2022-2023 season.
The sponsorship will help produce three affordable theater productions in the coming season, including “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Our Town.”
“Tickets only cover a portion of our work," SAFE spokesperson Amy McDonald said. "With the gifts, monetary, in-kind and time of individuals, organizations and businesses, it would be impossible for us to produce the theater season. Financial gifts pay for the show licensing fees, costumes, sets, props, sound and lighting and any other related cost to bringing a live state show to the stage.”
Southern Dance and Performing Arts is a non-profit dedicated to creating a solid and focused experience for each student — on-stage and off — providing unique performing arts programs.”
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theater International and will be performed Oct. 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, with four school performances scheduled for Oct. 25 and 27.
“The Wizard of Oz” is presented through arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Whitmark LLC and will be performed Feb. 16-18 and Feb. 24-25, with four school performances Feb. 21 and 23, including two performances at the B.B. Comer High School Auditorium.
“Our Town” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc., and will be performed sometime in July.