Ritz Theater will feature comedy show post-Thanksgiving

Will you be looking for a break after the combined stress of Thanksgiving and Black Friday?
You can unwind and have a laugh while contributing to a cause in Talladega this year.
The Thanksgiving Black Friday Comedy Show on Nov. 26 at the Ritz Theater will feature Henry Welch and Friends, billed as the “Most Feared Man in Comedy.”
Welch can be seen on HBO, Showtime and Netflix comedy specials, and is out on tour with Michael Epps. Tickets are $25 each, with all profits going to benefit a scholarship fund for Talladega High School students.
The show is sponsored by the FAM Entertainment Group. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Tickets are available at www.famentertainmentgroup.com or through the Ritz Theater.