Ritz Theater set to host 'Fences' next week

 Bob Crisp

Talladega’s Ritz Theater will host a special performance of August Wilson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fences” on Tuesday and Wednesday with both shows starting at 7 p.m.

The play will be performed by the National Players of Washington, D.C., the country’s longest running touring theater company.