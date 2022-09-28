Ritz Theater set to host 'Fences' next week

Talladega’s Ritz Theater will host a special performance of August Wilson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fences” on Tuesday and Wednesday with both shows starting at 7 p.m.
The play will be performed by the National Players of Washington, D.C., the country’s longest running touring theater company.
According to Ritz Executive Director George Culver, the theater has received a grant that will allow every student, faculty and staff member to attend the play at no cost. Tickets will also be made available to juniors and seniors at the Alabama School for the Deaf and E.H. Gentry.
Culver also invited the mayor, council members and city manager for the city of Talladega to attend, and added that tickets would be available to the general public as well.
“This is a milestone event that requires absolutely no funding from the city,” Culver said.
Grant-funded Talladega College student tickets may be picked up at room 108 in Seymour Hall.
The Talladega Performances are being sponsored by the college, the theater and the Olney Theater Center of Maryland.
“Fences” debuted in 1985. Set in the 1950s, it is the sixth part of Wilson’s 10-part “Pittsburg Cycle.” It was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2016, starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. Washington also directed the movie.
For more information, call the Ritz Theater at 256-315-0000.